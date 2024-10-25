ResMed price target raised to $266 from $251 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on ResMed (RMD) to $266 from $251 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q1 earnings report. KeyBanc was encouraged by the broad outperformance starting fiscal 2025, especially around trends in Devices in light of ongoing GLP-1 concerns, the analyst tells investors in a research note. ResMed is also continuing to reduce debt, providing increased flexibility for capital allocation, the firm says.

