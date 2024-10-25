News & Insights

Stocks

ResMed price target raised to $266 from $251 at KeyBanc

October 25, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on ResMed (RMD) to $266 from $251 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q1 earnings report. KeyBanc was encouraged by the broad outperformance starting fiscal 2025, especially around trends in Devices in light of ongoing GLP-1 concerns, the analyst tells investors in a research note. ResMed is also continuing to reduce debt, providing increased flexibility for capital allocation, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.