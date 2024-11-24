ResMed Inc’s Insider Stock Acquisition by Chairman Emeritus

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Peter C. Farrell, Chairman Emeritus of ResMed Inc, reported acquiring 542 shares of ResMed common stock as Restricted Stock Units, with a total ownership of 83,218 shares. The RSUs are set to vest by November 2025 or during the next annual shareholder meeting. This transaction highlights ongoing changes in insider ownership, potentially impacting investor sentiment around ResMed’s market performance.

