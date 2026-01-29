Resmed Inc Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $392.59 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $344.62 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $411.47 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $1.422 billion from $1.282 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $392.59 Mln. vs. $344.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.422 Bln vs. $1.282 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.