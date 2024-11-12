ResMed Inc. CEO Executes Strategic Stock Transactions

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
ResMed Inc.’s CEO, Michael J. Farrell, has executed a series of stock transactions as part of a pre-planned trading arrangement. The transactions involved the acquisition and disposal of ResMed common stock, with significant movements including the sale of shares at a weighted average price of $246.259. These strategic moves reflect the executive’s engagement in managing his stock portfolio within the framework of regulatory guidelines.
