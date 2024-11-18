News & Insights

Stocks

Resimac Group Reports Growth Amid Mortgage Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resimac Group Limited (AU:RMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Resimac Group Ltd, a leading non-bank lender, reported a significant increase in its Asset Finance business, reaching $1.1 billion in assets under management in FY24, despite facing challenges in the mortgage market due to competitive pressures. Interim CEO Susan Hansen highlighted a rebound in mortgage originations in the latter half of the year and a focus on risk-adjusted returns. However, the company’s net profit after tax fell to $43.1 million from $73.7 million in FY23, primarily due to a decline in prime mortgage lending.

For further insights into AU:RMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.