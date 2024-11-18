Resimac Group Reports Growth Amid Mortgage Challenges

Resimac Group Limited (AU:RMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Resimac Group Ltd, a leading non-bank lender, reported a significant increase in its Asset Finance business, reaching $1.1 billion in assets under management in FY24, despite facing challenges in the mortgage market due to competitive pressures. Interim CEO Susan Hansen highlighted a rebound in mortgage originations in the latter half of the year and a focus on risk-adjusted returns. However, the company’s net profit after tax fell to $43.1 million from $73.7 million in FY23, primarily due to a decline in prime mortgage lending.

For further insights into AU:RMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.