Resideo Technologies Announces Leadership Transition and Changes

Resideo Technologies ( (REZI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Company has announced a leadership transition with CEO Jay Geldmacher planning to retire after a successor is appointed, while he remains as Senior Vice President, Executive Advisor for a smooth transition. Concurrently, Board Chairman Roger B. Fradin has resigned, and Vice-Chairman Andrew R. Teich will assume the role of Chairman. These changes are part of strategic shifts aimed at ensuring stable leadership and continued company growth.

For a thorough assessment of REZI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.