News & Insights

Stocks

Resideo Technologies Announces Leadership Transition and Changes

November 07, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resideo Technologies ( (REZI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Company has announced a leadership transition with CEO Jay Geldmacher planning to retire after a successor is appointed, while he remains as Senior Vice President, Executive Advisor for a smooth transition. Concurrently, Board Chairman Roger B. Fradin has resigned, and Vice-Chairman Andrew R. Teich will assume the role of Chairman. These changes are part of strategic shifts aimed at ensuring stable leadership and continued company growth.

For a thorough assessment of REZI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REZI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.