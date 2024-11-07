Resideo Technologies Announces Leadership Transition and Changes

Resideo Technologies ( (REZI) ) just unveiled an announcement.
The Company has announced a leadership transition with CEO Jay Geldmacher planning to retire after a successor is appointed, while he remains as Senior Vice President, Executive Advisor for a smooth transition. Concurrently, Board Chairman Roger B. Fradin has resigned, and Vice-Chairman Andrew R. Teich will assume the role of Chairman. These changes are part of strategic shifts aimed at ensuring stable leadership and continued company growth.
