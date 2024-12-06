Residential Secure Income Adopts New Investment Policy

Residential Secure Income (GB:RESI) has released an update.

Residential Secure Income PLC has successfully passed a shareholder resolution to adopt a new investment policy during its recent General Meeting. With an overwhelming 99.67% approval, the decision marks a strategic shift in the company’s investment approach. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align with market dynamics and enhance shareholder value.

