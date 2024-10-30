News & Insights

Republic Services price target raised to $217 from $208 at CIBC

October 30, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Republic Services (RSG) to $217 from $208 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results with revenue coming in light but EBITDA and earnings ahead of estimates, and it now expects to come in at the upper end of its 2024 EBITDA guidance range, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see Republic Services “benefitting from multiple margin and earnings tailwinds and executing well across its platform.”

