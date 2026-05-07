Markets
RSG

Republic Services Bottom Line Advances In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $525 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $526 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $4.113 billion from $4.009 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $525 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $4.113 Bln vs. $4.009 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RSG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.