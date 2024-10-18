News & Insights

Markets
RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

October 18, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) reported third quarter net income and earnings per Class A share of $26.5 million and $1.37 per share, increases of 23% and 25% over the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the Core Bank was $17.2 million, an increase of 30% from last year. Core Bank net interest income was $54.6 million, up 9% from the third quarter of 2023. Core Bank noninterest income increased to $11.1 million from $10.0 million.

Logan Pichel, CEO of the Republic Bank & Trust Company, said: "Our success is particularly evident within our Core Bank, as our net interest margin showed a marked expansion over the third quarter of 2023, while our total noninterest expenses were flat from the same period. Overall, four of our five reportable business segments produced solid increases in net income for the third quarter of 2024 versus the third quarter of 2023."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBCAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.