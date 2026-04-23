Republic Bancorp Inc . Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp Inc . (RBCAA) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $42.57 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $47.27 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Republic Bancorp Inc . reported adjusted earnings of $39.89 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $90.45 million from $78.81 million last year.

Republic Bancorp Inc . earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.57 Mln. vs. $47.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $90.45 Mln vs. $78.81 Mln last year.

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