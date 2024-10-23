Repsol’s Strategic Share Buyback Program

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has actively engaged in a buyback program, purchasing a substantial number of its own shares between October 16 and October 22, 2024. The company executed these transactions across multiple trading centers, with share prices hovering around €11.70 to €11.89. This move indicates Repsol’s strategic efforts to manage its stock value and enhance shareholder returns.

For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.