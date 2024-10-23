News & Insights

Repsol’s Strategic Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has actively engaged in a buyback program, purchasing a substantial number of its own shares between October 16 and October 22, 2024. The company executed these transactions across multiple trading centers, with share prices hovering around €11.70 to €11.89. This move indicates Repsol’s strategic efforts to manage its stock value and enhance shareholder returns.

