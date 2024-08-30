Reports Find That The Windows Recall Feature Can Be Completely Removed

(RTTNews) - According to a report by the German publication Deskmodder, it is now possible to completely remove Microsoft's Recall feature from Windows 11.

Previously, users could only disable or block this feature in the settings. However, with the optional KB5041865 update, Recall can be uninstalled from the system.

To uninstall Recall, users can access the Control Panel, navigate to Programs, and select "Turn Windows features on or off." From there, they should locate Windows Recall and uncheck the box next to it to complete the removal.

It's important to note that this option appears to be available only to users within the European Union, where there are stricter regulations applied to tech companies like Microsoft. In this region, users already have the ability to uninstall Edge and other standard Windows 11 applications that are not removable elsewhere.

Originally intended for Copilot+ computer users in June, the rollout of the Recall feature was delayed due to security concerns and public backlash regarding privacy issues and data usage. Testing for the feature is scheduled to commence in October, targeting members of the Windows Insider program. Based on the results of the testing, Microsoft will decide whether to expand the update to a larger audience or further delay its release.

