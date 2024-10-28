News & Insights

Stocks

Reply S.p.A. Finalizes Enhanced Voting System Adoption

October 28, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Reply SPA (IT:REY) has released an update.

Reply S.p.A. has successfully adopted an enhanced majority voting system after only 191 shares were withdrawn, which constitutes a mere 0.0005% of the share capital. The company is now offering these withdrawn shares to existing shareholders at the same withdrawal price, promoting further investment opportunities. The option offer period will run from October 30 to November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to exercise their pre-emption rights.

