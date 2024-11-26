News & Insights

Replimune Prices Public Offering Of 6.923 Mln Common Shares At $13/Shr

November 26, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group, Inc.(REPL) announced the pricing of its public offering of 6.923 million common shares at $13.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 27, 2024.

Replimune announced the pricing of public offering of pre-funded warrants to purchase 3.846 million common shares at a purchase price of $12.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which equals public offering price per share of common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.

In addition, Replimune has granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.615 common shares.

The company expects offering gross proceeds to be about $140 million, before expenses.

Leerink Partners is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

