Replimune Prices Public Offering Of 6.923 Mln Common Shares At $13/Shr

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group, Inc.(REPL) announced the pricing of its public offering of 6.923 million common shares at $13.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 27, 2024.

Replimune announced the pricing of public offering of pre-funded warrants to purchase 3.846 million common shares at a purchase price of $12.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which equals public offering price per share of common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.

In addition, Replimune has granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.615 common shares.

The company expects offering gross proceeds to be about $140 million, before expenses.

Leerink Partners is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.