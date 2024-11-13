Replimune Group’s Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Replimune Group ( (REPL) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Replimune Group presented to its investors.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oncolytic immunotherapies targeting cancer, utilizing a proprietary herpes simplex virus strain to enhance immune response. The company’s recent earnings report highlights a series of financial metrics, including a net loss of $53.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss of $60.0 million in the same period in 2023. Replimune’s total assets increased slightly to $498.2 million from $487.7 million at the end of March 2024, bolstered by a significant rise in cash and cash equivalents to $113.5 million. The company continues to allocate substantial resources to research and development, with expenses reaching $43.4 million for the quarter. Despite ongoing losses, Replimune’s cash reserves and strategic investments suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook, with sufficient funds projected to support operations for the next 12 months.

