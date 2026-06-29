Replimune Group Inc. Full Year Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) revealed Loss for its full year of -$313.940 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$313.940 million, or -$3.38 per share. This compares with -$247.297 million, or -$3.07 per share, last year.

Replimune Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$313.940 Mln. vs. -$247.297 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.38 vs. -$3.07 last year.

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