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Replimune Group Inc. Full Year Loss Widens

June 29, 2026 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) revealed Loss for its full year of -$313.940 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$313.940 million, or -$3.38 per share. This compares with -$247.297 million, or -$3.07 per share, last year.

Replimune Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$313.940 Mln. vs. -$247.297 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.38 vs. -$3.07 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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