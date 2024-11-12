Repligen Reports Strong Q3 2024 with Revenue Growth

Repligen ( (RGEN) ) has provided an announcement.

Repligen Corporation reported a robust third quarter of 2024, with a 10% increase in revenue to $155 million year-over-year. The company experienced significant growth in the CDMO segment and equipment sales, each up by approximately 20%, and announced the acquisition of chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc. Repligen also opened a new Training and Innovation Center, enhancing its bioprocessing technology showcase. The adjusted net income reached $24 million, with a positive outlook for the upcoming year.

