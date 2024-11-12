Repare Therapeutics announces CRADA to advance camonsertib development

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) announced a cooperative research and development agreement, or CRADA, has been executed to advance the development of camonsertib as an anticancer agent in collaboration with the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program, or CTEP, of the US National Cancer Institute, part of the US National Institutes of Health.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RPTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.