ReNu Energy Explores Strategic Growth in Renewables

ReNu Energy Limited has issued 838,750,000 ordinary shares and several unlisted options as part of a recent capital raise, approved in a general meeting. The company is actively exploring strategic acquisitions in the renewable energy sector to boost shareholder value. This move highlights ReNu Energy’s commitment to growth and expansion in clean energy markets.

