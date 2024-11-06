News & Insights

Renta Corporación Announces Board Restructuring

November 06, 2024 — 12:43 pm EST

Renta Corporacion Real Estate ate ate (ES:REN) has released an update.

Renta Corporación Real Estate has announced the resignation of director Luis Conde Moller due to other professional commitments. In response, the company has restructured its committees, appointing Baldomero Falcones Jaquotot and Manel Valls Morató to new positions within the Audit and Appointments and Remuneration Committees, respectively. These changes are aimed at ensuring continued effective governance of the company.

