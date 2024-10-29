Renta 4 Banco Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

Renta 4 Banco, S.A. (ES:R4) has released an update.

Renta 4 Banco reported a robust 20.7% growth in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 23.2 million euros, driven by strong commercial activity across all business lines. The bank’s capital ratio and return on equity are significantly above industry averages, reflecting solid financial health. Additionally, Renta 4 Banco’s strong client attraction capabilities led to a substantial increase in total client assets, reaching 34,614 million euros by the end of September.

