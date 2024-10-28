Renrui Human Resources Updates on Share Option Scheme

News & Insights

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited (HK:6919) has released an update.

Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited has announced additional details regarding its Post-IPO Share Option Scheme in its 2023 Annual Report. The company disclosed that 15,053,947 shares are available for issue under the scheme, representing approximately 9.6% of the total issued shares as of March 2024. This update is aimed at providing more clarity on the company’s share options strategy to potential and current investors.

