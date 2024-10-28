Renoworks Software Grants Stock Options to Team

News & Insights

Renoworks Software (TSE:RW) has released an update.

Renoworks Software has granted 860,000 stock options to its team, contributing to a total of 3,453,000 outstanding options, which now represent 8.5% of the company’s shares. These stock options are part of Renoworks’ strategy to incentivize its employees, officers, consultants, and directors as it continues to innovate in the home renovation and construction sector.

