Renegade Gold Targets $3M for Ontario Exploration

Renegade Gold (TSE:RAGE) has released an update.

Renegade Gold Inc. is set to raise $3 million through a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and units to fund exploration expenses in Ontario. The funds will support the company’s aggressive growth strategy in the Red Lake Mining District, where it has recently expanded its landholdings through the acquisition of Pacton Gold Inc. The placement, awaiting regulatory approval, may include finder’s fees and offers additional share purchase warrants to investors.

