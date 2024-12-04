News & Insights

Renegade Gold Embraces Digital Amid Postal Strike

December 04, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renegade Gold (TSE:RAGE) has released an update.

Renegade Gold Inc. is navigating a postal workers’ strike by making their Annual General Meeting materials available online, encouraging electronic voting for their shareholders. The company continues to focus on expanding its mineral properties in the Red Lake Mining District, aiming to capitalize on significant potential for gold and critical minerals.

