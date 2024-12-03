News & Insights

Stocks

Renegade Exploration Unveils Promising Gold and Copper Finds

December 03, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Renegade Exploration Limited has reported promising assay results from its Cloncurry Project, confirming significant gold and copper mineralization at the Greater Mongoose zone. The company’s recent drilling program revealed high-grade intersections, including notable copper concentrations of up to 2.14%. These results align with previous expectations and underscore the potential of this mineral-rich area.

For further insights into AU:RNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.