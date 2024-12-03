Renegade Exploration Unveils Promising Gold and Copper Finds

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has reported promising assay results from its Cloncurry Project, confirming significant gold and copper mineralization at the Greater Mongoose zone. The company’s recent drilling program revealed high-grade intersections, including notable copper concentrations of up to 2.14%. These results align with previous expectations and underscore the potential of this mineral-rich area.

