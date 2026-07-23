Markets

Renault Group H1 Global Sales Down 0.4%

July 23, 2026 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) reported that its first half global sales were 1,165,133 vehicles, down 0.4% from last year. In the first semester of 2026, Renault brand sold 829,518 vehicles worldwide, up 2.6% compared with prior year.

In Europe, electrified vehicles accounted for 52.0% of Group sales in the first half of 2026, up 8.2 points, including a 18.8% battery electric vehicles mix. In 2026, the Group plans the rollout of Renault Twingo E-Tech electric and Renault Duster in India during the first semester.

Renault Group shares are trading at 26.34 euros, down 0.076%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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