Renault Group H1 Global Sales Down 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) reported that its first half global sales were 1,165,133 vehicles, down 0.4% from last year. In the first semester of 2026, Renault brand sold 829,518 vehicles worldwide, up 2.6% compared with prior year.

In Europe, electrified vehicles accounted for 52.0% of Group sales in the first half of 2026, up 8.2 points, including a 18.8% battery electric vehicles mix. In 2026, the Group plans the rollout of Renault Twingo E-Tech electric and Renault Duster in India during the first semester.

Renault Group shares are trading at 26.34 euros, down 0.076%.

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