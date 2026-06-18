Renault Group Acquires Full Ownership Of Flexis

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNSDF.PK, RNSDY.PK, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) said it has obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals to acquire the stakes held by Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group in Flexis, bringing its ownership to 100% and making Flexis a wholly owned subsidiary. The company noted that this does not impact the product ambitions or the original industrial plan.

The production of the Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric, is set to begin at the end of 2026 at Renault Group's Sandouville plant in France. Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will also market the vehicle from 2027 onwards.

At last close, Renault Group shares were trading at 27.23 euros, down 2.12%.

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