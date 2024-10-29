News & Insights

Renascor Resources Advances Key Developments in BAM Project

October 29, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Renascor Resources Limited (AU:RNU) has released an update.

Renascor Resources Limited is making significant progress in its Battery Anode Material (BAM) project in South Australia, with early contractor involvement and engineering advancements designed to optimize its graphite mining and processing operations. The company is working on enhancing site infrastructure, including electricity upgrades and road improvements, while also advancing plans for a Purified Spherical Graphite manufacturing facility. These developments aim to expedite the construction timeline and position Renascor to meet future graphite supply demands.

