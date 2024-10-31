Renascor Resources Advances Battery Material Project

Renascor Resources Limited (AU:RNU) has released an update.

Renascor Resources Limited is advancing its Battery Anode Material project in South Australia with significant progress in its engineering design and mineral processing plant. The company successfully completed equipment trials, producing lithium-ion battery grade graphite and secured a $5 million grant to support its plans for a demonstration facility. Renascor’s strategic efforts and strong cash position highlight its potential to become a key player in the critical minerals market.

