Renaissance Asia Faces Board Changes After Director Resignation

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited (HK:0274) has released an update.

Renaissance Asia Silk Road Group Limited announced the resignation of Dr. Liu Ka Ying Rebecca as an independent non-executive director, effective November 7, 2024, impacting the company’s board committee compositions. This leaves the board short of the required number of independent directors with financial expertise, prompting an active search for suitable candidates to fill the vacancies. Investors will be keenly watching for further announcements as the company addresses this governance shortfall.

