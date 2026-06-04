Markets

Remy Cointreau FY Current Operating Profit Declines

June 04, 2026 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Remy Cointreau SA (RCO.PA) reported fiscal year net profit Group share of 78.7 million euros, down 35.1% from prior year. EPS Group share was 1.51 euros, down 36%. Current operating profit was 165.4 million euros, down 11.5% on an organic basis. EPS Group share excl. non-recurring items was 1.71 euros compared to 2.49 euros.

Fiscal year sales were 935.3 million euros compared to 984.6 million euros, previous year. Sales were up 0.2% on an organic basis.

The Board of Remy Cointreau will recommend the shareholders approve an ordinary dividend of 0.75 euros per share. The dividend will consist of a 0.50 euros cash payment and a further 0.25 euros payable either in cash or in shares.

In 2026-27, the company expects a return to sustainable organic sales growth, with momentum expected to strengthen progressively over the year. The Group expects a slight organic improvement in current operating margin.

Remy Cointreau shares are trading at 41.22 euros, up 9.92%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.