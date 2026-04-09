Reminder - Werner Enterprises Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WERN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.02 per share, with $38.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.88.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WERN makes up 2.65% of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (Symbol: XTN) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WERN).
In Thursday trading, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.