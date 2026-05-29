Reminder - Wendy's (WEN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of WEN's recent stock price of $7.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of Wendy's Co to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when WEN shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.37 per share, with $12.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.68.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WEN makes up 1.48% of the KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (Symbol: KVLE) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding WEN).

In Friday trading, Wendy's Co shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

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Further WEN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.