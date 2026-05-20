Reminder - Walker & Dunlop (WD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WD's low point in its 52 week range is $42.115 per share, with $90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.28.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WD makes up 1.01% of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WD).
In Wednesday trading, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.
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OBDE market cap history
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.