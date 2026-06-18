Reminder - Utz Brands Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/22/26, Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.063, payable on 7/2/26. As a percentage of UTZ's recent stock price of $7.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Utz Brands Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when UTZ shares open for trading on 6/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.78 per share, with $14.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.04.

In Thursday trading, Utz Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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Further UTZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.