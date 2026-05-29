Reminder - TransAlta (TAC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.52 per share, with $17.8754 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.89.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TAC makes up 2.04% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (Symbol: CNRG) which is trading up by about 1.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TAC).
In Friday trading, TransAlta Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.
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Further TAC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.