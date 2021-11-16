Reminder - Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 12/3/21. As a percentage of SHW's recent stock price of $335.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHW's low point in its 52 week range is $215.8827 per share, with $335.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $335.46.

In Tuesday trading, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

