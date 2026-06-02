Reminder - Ryerson Holding (RYZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of RYZ's recent stock price of $28.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Ryerson Holding Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when RYZ shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RYZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYZ's low point in its 52 week range is $19.02 per share, with $30.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RYZ makes up 3.28% of the Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (Symbol: NRSH) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding RYZ).

In Tuesday trading, Ryerson Holding Corp shares are currently up about 2.7% on the day.

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Further RYZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.