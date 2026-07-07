Reminder - Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/26, Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RVSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/21/26. As a percentage of RVSB's recent stock price of $5.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RVSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVSB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.735 per share, with $6.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.39.

In Tuesday trading, Riverview Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further RVSB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.