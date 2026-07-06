Reminder - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/8/26, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.86, payable on 7/22/26. As a percentage of DGX's recent stock price of $213.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DGX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGX's low point in its 52 week range is $164.65 per share, with $217.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $214.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DGX makes up 18.43% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding DGX).

In Monday trading, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

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Further DGX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.