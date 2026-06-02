Reminder - Qualcomm (QCOM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.92, payable on 6/25/26. As a percentage of QCOM's recent stock price of $232.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from QCOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $121.99 per share, with $259.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $231.23.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, QCOM makes up 11.38% of the Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF (Symbol: QCMU) which is trading higher by about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding QCOM).

In Tuesday trading, Qualcomm Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

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Further QCOM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.