Reminder - Procter & Gamble (PG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/26, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0885, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of PG's recent stock price of $143.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Procter & Gamble Company to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when PG shares open for trading on 4/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PG's low point in its 52 week range is $137.62 per share, with $170.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.11.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PG makes up 13.48% of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PG).

In Wednesday trading, Procter & Gamble Company shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.