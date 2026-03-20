Reminder - NewtekOne (NEWT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of NEWT's recent stock price of $11.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of NewtekOne Inc to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when NEWT shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEWT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEWT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.12 per share, with $14.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.49.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to NEWT, which trades under the symbol NEWTP — more info ».

In Friday trading, NewtekOne Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.