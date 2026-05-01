Reminder - Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MPB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of MPB's recent stock price of $32.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when MPB shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.67% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.82 per share, with $35.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.09.

In Friday trading, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.