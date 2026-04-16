Reminder - Methode Electronics (MEI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.88 per share, with $10.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MEI makes up 1.88% of the Towle Value ETF (Symbol: TCV) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MEI).
In Thursday trading, Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.