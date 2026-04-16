Reminder - Methode Electronics (MEI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/26, Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of MEI's recent stock price of $7.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Methode Electronics Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when MEI shares open for trading on 4/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.88 per share, with $10.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MEI makes up 1.88% of the Towle Value ETF (Symbol: TCV) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MEI).

In Thursday trading, Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.