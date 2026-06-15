Reminder - Methanex (MEOH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/16/26, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.185, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $57.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEOH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $32 per share, with $66.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.36.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MEOH makes up 3.10% of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (Symbol: MGNR) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MEOH).

In Monday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently off about 3.9% on the day.

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Further MEOH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.