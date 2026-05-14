Reminder - KLAC Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.30, payable on 6/2/26. As a percentage of KLAC's recent stock price of $1877.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KLAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLAC's low point in its 52 week range is $740.44 per share, with $1939.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1877.57.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KLAC makes up 6.79% of the Spear Alpha ETF (Symbol: SPRX) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KLAC).

In Thursday trading, KLA Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.