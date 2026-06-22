Reminder - J.Jill (JILL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/26, J.Jill Inc (Symbol: JILL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/8/26. As a percentage of JILL's recent stock price of $14.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of J.Jill Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when JILL shares open for trading on 6/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JILL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JILL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JILL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.405 per share, with $18.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.92.

In Monday trading, J.Jill Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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Further JILL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.